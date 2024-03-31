First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) is Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,790 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index accounts for approximately 5.8% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.57% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $25,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024,149 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 824,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,275,000 after acquiring an additional 584,857 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,060,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,776,000 after buying an additional 501,861 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 324.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 643,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,510,000 after buying an additional 491,538 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,314,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.16. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $38.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

