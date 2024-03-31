First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:FMY)

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Price Performance
FMY stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $12.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mortgage Income Fund
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Mortgage Income Fund
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.