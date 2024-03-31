First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:FMY)

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Price Performance

FMY stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $12.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 223.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

