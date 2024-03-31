First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE FCT opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $10.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 110.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 47,260 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

