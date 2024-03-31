First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE FCT opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $10.42.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
