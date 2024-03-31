First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Shares Sold by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the period. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF makes up about 0.9% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned about 3.67% of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FID. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 31,464 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,358,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 628,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2,878.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 22,193 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FID opened at $15.95 on Friday. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $74.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%.

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

