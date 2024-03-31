FirstService (TSE:FSV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $213.27

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$213.27 and traded as high as C$226.99. FirstService shares last traded at C$224.25, with a volume of 42,149 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on FirstService from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FirstService from C$178.00 to C$187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on FirstService from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

FirstService Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$224.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$213.31. The stock has a market cap of C$10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.52, a P/E/G ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.89.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.48 by C($0.08). FirstService had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of C$1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.47 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 6.9513329 EPS for the current year.

FirstService Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.336 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 44.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Alex Nguyen acquired 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$223.96 per share, with a total value of C$1,657,304.00. In related news, Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$223.00, for a total value of C$1,115,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Alex Nguyen purchased 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$223.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,657,304.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,357,897. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

