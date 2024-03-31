Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Five Below by 2,513.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $801,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,768 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,794,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 89.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,627,000 after purchasing an additional 487,948 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 34.6% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,539,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $242,681,000 after purchasing an additional 395,275 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $181.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $144.57 and a one year high of $220.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.31.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FIVE

About Five Below

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.