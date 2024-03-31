Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.39. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 158.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowers Foods

In other Flowers Foods news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $845,294.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,721.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Flowers Foods by 22.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth $539,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 60.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Flowers Foods by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

