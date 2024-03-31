FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,250,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the February 29th total of 6,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,249,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,658,000 after purchasing an additional 833,845 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,764,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,166,000 after purchasing an additional 484,500 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of FMC by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $664,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 61,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on FMC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm began coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on FMC

FMC Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $63.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.14 and its 200 day moving average is $59.31. FMC has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $125.20.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FMC will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.