Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.39

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.39 and traded as high as C$5.10. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at C$5.03, with a volume of 643,890 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FVI. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.35 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FVI

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.40.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of C$361.23 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.121775 EPS for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.