Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the February 29th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,042,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Forwardly Stock Up 14.3 %
OTCMKTS FORW opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. Forwardly has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05.
About Forwardly
