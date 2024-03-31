Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the February 29th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,042,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Forwardly Stock Up 14.3 %

OTCMKTS FORW opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. Forwardly has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05.

About Forwardly

Forwardly Inc provides identity theft solutions for individuals, groups, and corporations in the United States. The company offers guidelines and tips for safeguarding personal information, and technology to remedy identity breaches. It also provides three levels of protection for threats, including credit to non credit, offline, and online.

