Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Shares Up 1.4%

Frasers Group Plc (LON:FRAS – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 819 ($10.35) and last traded at GBX 811 ($10.25). 365,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 368,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 800 ($10.11).
Several research firms have issued reports on FRAS. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.90) target price on shares of Frasers Group in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frasers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.
In other news, insider David Brayshaw sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 833 ($10.53), for a total transaction of £11,612.02 ($14,674.61). Corporate insiders own 76.79% of the company’s stock.
Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.
