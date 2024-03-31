Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.75. Friedman Industries shares last traded at $18.74, with a volume of 16,411 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Friedman Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Friedman Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $130.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $115.97 million for the quarter.

Friedman Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Friedman Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.15%.

Institutional Trading of Friedman Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Friedman Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Friedman Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Friedman Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 33.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

