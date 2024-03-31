Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC) Plans Variable Dividend of $0.06

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Tuesday, April 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Frontera Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

TSE:FEC opened at C$8.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$701.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.89. Frontera Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.32 and a 52 week high of C$14.30.

Get Frontera Energy alerts:

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$1.42 EPS for the quarter. Frontera Energy had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 16.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Frontera Energy will post 2.0860759 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cormark reduced their price objective on Frontera Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 24 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.