FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,076 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth approximately $303,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of GAPR opened at $33.68 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a 12-month low of $29.38 and a 12-month high of $33.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.25.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

