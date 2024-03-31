FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN) Shares Sold by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC cut its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June comprises approximately 1.9% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GJUN. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at $19,244,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 2,868.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 555,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,455,000 after acquiring an additional 536,652 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at about $9,075,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at about $6,303,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at about $4,486,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GJUN opened at $33.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.38. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.