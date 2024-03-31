Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.82

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.82 and traded as high as $5.94. Full House Resorts shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 103,186 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on FLL shares. Macquarie lowered Full House Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Full House Resorts from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $192.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.03 million during the quarter. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Full House Resorts by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 596,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Full House Resorts by 15.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 543,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 71,400 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its position in Full House Resorts by 4.0% during the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 714,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 27,499 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in Full House Resorts by 30.1% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 238,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 55,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP grew its position in Full House Resorts by 6.5% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 681,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 41,486 shares in the last quarter. 37.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

