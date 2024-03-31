Fuyao Glass Industry Group (OTCMKTS:FYGGY) Shares Up 0.6%

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FYGGY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18.

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Company Profile

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of safety glass solutions and automotive accessories for various transportation vehicles in China and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services automotive grade float glass, automotive glass, locomotive glass, luggage racks, and vehicle window trims, as well as offers relevant services.

