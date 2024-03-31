Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.71

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.71 and traded as low as C$0.64. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$0.66, with a volume of 1,047,229 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GXE

Gear Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$173.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 3.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$37.52 million during the quarter. Gear Energy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gear Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Gear Energy’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

About Gear Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company focused operations on Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.