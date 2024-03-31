Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

GNK has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Up 0.9 %

GNK opened at $20.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a market cap of $868.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.58 and a beta of 1.18. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $21.24.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $115.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently -529.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $28,478.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,994 shares in the company, valued at $367,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jesper Christensen sold 12,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $245,599.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,587 shares in the company, valued at $843,222.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $28,478.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,496 shares of company stock worth $1,238,678 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at $11,733,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $10,469,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $6,915,000. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 3,696.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 429,819 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 418,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 603.1% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 423,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 362,914 shares during the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

