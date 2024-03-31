General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Holdings Lifted by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises 2.0% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $607,393,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,360,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,615,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,276 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 484.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,213 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after buying an additional 1,384,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 20,700.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 663,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,395,000 after buying an additional 660,761 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GD. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Alembic Global Advisors cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.69.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $282.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $271.58 and its 200 day moving average is $252.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $284.75. The stock has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.