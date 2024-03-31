General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 91.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,291 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of General Motors by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.70. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $45.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.57%.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,036 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

