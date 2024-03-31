Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Short Interest Update

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the February 29th total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 327,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generation Bio

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 463,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Generation Bio by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 918,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Generation Bio by 63.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GBIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Generation Bio from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Generation Bio Trading Up 10.0 %

NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $4.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22. Generation Bio has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $6.98.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generation Bio will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

Further Reading

