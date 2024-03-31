Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Director Sells $895,868.09 in Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) Director Chinh Chu sold 213,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $895,868.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,910,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,336,478.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Chinh Chu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Chinh Chu sold 117,739 shares of Getty Images stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $487,439.46.

On Friday, March 22nd, Chinh Chu sold 95,924 shares of Getty Images stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $421,106.36.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Chinh Chu sold 238,520 shares of Getty Images stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $1,180,674.00.

Getty Images Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of GETY opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 103.75 and a beta of 2.15. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Getty Images had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $225.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.00 million. Analysts forecast that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Getty Images currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.35.

Institutional Trading of Getty Images

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in Getty Images by 37.5% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Getty Images in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Getty Images in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Getty Images in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

