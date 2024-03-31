Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.
Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Performance
Shares of GILT stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13. The company has a market cap of $309.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $7.16.
Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.
