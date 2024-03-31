Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Performance

Shares of GILT stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13. The company has a market cap of $309.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $7.16.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 16,004 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 70,735 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 56,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 33,085 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 362,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 12,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.