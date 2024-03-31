Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.77

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.77 and traded as high as $13.95. Gladstone Commercial shares last traded at $13.84, with a volume of 445,119 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90. The company has a market cap of $557.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is -545.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,412,000 after acquiring an additional 33,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,603,000 after acquiring an additional 522,242 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,207,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,601,000 after acquiring an additional 133,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after acquiring an additional 53,564 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 921,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,396,000 after acquiring an additional 52,871 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Further Reading

