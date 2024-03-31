Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.82

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.82 and traded as high as C$0.87. Globex Mining Enterprises shares last traded at C$0.87, with a volume of 111,900 shares traded.

Globex Mining Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 165.30, a quick ratio of 119.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.08 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Globex Mining Enterprises Company Profile

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It has a mineral portfolio of approximately 220 early to mid-stage exploration, development, and royalty properties containing base metals, including copper, nickel, zinc, and lead; precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium; specialty metals and minerals comprising manganese, vanadium, titanium oxide, iron, molybdenum, lithium, cobalt, scandium, and antimony, as well as rare earths and associated elements; and industrial minerals consisting of mica, silica, potassic feldspar, pyrophyllite, kaolin, talc, and magnesite.

