Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.13

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.13 and traded as high as $2.21. Globus Maritime shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 45,737 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Globus Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $45.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLBS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime during the second quarter worth $629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Maritime by 733.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 207,259 shares during the period. EWA LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Maritime in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Maritime in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

