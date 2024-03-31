GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) SVP Sells $1,931,400.00 in Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total value of $1,931,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,465.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GMS Stock Performance

Shares of GMS stock opened at $97.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.72. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $99.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.40.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price target on GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GMS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GMS

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in GMS by 1.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the first quarter valued at $1,434,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GMS by 66.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of GMS by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of GMS by 57.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

