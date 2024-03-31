Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Stock Up 33.8 %
NYSE AUMN opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.39. Golden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $7.00.
Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 77.16% and a negative return on equity of 213.59%. Equities analysts expect that Golden Minerals will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
