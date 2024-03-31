Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Stock Up 33.8 %

NYSE AUMN opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.39. Golden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 77.16% and a negative return on equity of 213.59%. Equities analysts expect that Golden Minerals will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 87.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 882,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 411,765 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 152,974 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 62.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 98,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

