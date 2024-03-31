Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST) Stock Position Reduced by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,079 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up 3.2% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned 1.62% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $9,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,895,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,629,000 after acquiring an additional 48,244 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 948.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 676,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,794,000 after purchasing an additional 612,224 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,787,000 after purchasing an additional 86,922 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 572,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,543,000 after purchasing an additional 173,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,107.1% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,077,000 after purchasing an additional 240,159 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GSST stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.03.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2115 dividend. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.