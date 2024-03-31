Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Purchased by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,455 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.97% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $9,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 120,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,495,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 53,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,372,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

GEM opened at $31.34 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $31.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.77.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.