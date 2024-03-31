Gradient Investments LLC Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $74.22 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $109.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.74 and its 200 day moving average is $68.31.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

