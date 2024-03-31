Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the February 29th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Graham Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:GHM opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.55. Graham has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $27.59. The stock has a market cap of $295.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.93 and a beta of 0.58.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Graham had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Graham will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Graham by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 124,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 58,441 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 14.6% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 263,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 33,599 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 12.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Graham in the third quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Graham by 3.1% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,190,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,760,000 after buying an additional 35,407 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

