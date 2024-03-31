Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the February 29th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Graham Trading Up 1.3 %
NYSE:GHM opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.55. Graham has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $27.59. The stock has a market cap of $295.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.93 and a beta of 0.58.
Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Graham had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Graham will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Graham
Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Graham
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.