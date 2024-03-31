GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the February 29th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 11.02% of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF at the end of the most recent quarter. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF alerts:

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:TSL opened at $6.94 on Friday. GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $23.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of -4.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.84.

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.25x Long TSLA Daily ETF (TSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides 1.25x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.