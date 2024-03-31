Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Shares Up 2%

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTBAF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.43. 6,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 46,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average is $22.43.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Dixie and Regional Red Lake projects. The company was founded on December 6, 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

