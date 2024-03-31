Great Canadian Gaming (OTCMKTS:GCGMF) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Great Canadian Gaming Co. (OTCMKTS:GCGMF – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.37 and last traded at $35.30. Approximately 33,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,179% from the average daily volume of 2,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.17.
Great Canadian Gaming Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.30.
Great Canadian Gaming Company Profile
Great Canadian Gaming Corp. is a gaming, entertainment, and hospitality company, which engages in the operation of gaming facilities. It operates through the following segments: Ontario, B.C., Atlantic, and Corporate. The company was founded by Ross John McLeod in 1982 and is headquartered in North York, Canada.
