Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR) Short Interest Down 38.2% in March

Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the February 29th total of 38,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Greenfire Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GFR opened at $5.98 on Friday. Greenfire Resources has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $9.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45.

Institutional Trading of Greenfire Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFR. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Greenfire Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,497,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Greenfire Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. CQS US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenfire Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Greenfire Resources in the 4th quarter worth $1,068,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenfire Resources by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 99,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 54,897 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenfire Resources

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a thermal oil recovery process to recover bitumen.

