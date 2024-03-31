Greenspring Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Greenspring Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Wealth lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $2,001,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.3 %

AMZN stock opened at $180.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.73. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.71 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Read Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,223,106 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.