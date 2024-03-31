Greif (NYSE:GEF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $65.11

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.11 and traded as high as $69.31. Greif shares last traded at $69.05, with a volume of 277,089 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEF has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st.

Greif Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.72 and its 200 day moving average is $65.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.99%.

Insider Transactions at Greif

In other Greif news, Treasurer Anthony John Krabill acquired 745 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.12 per share, for a total transaction of $47,024.40. Following the purchase, the treasurer now directly owns 1,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,211.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $130,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,816,501.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Treasurer Anthony John Krabill bought 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.12 per share, with a total value of $47,024.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the treasurer now directly owns 1,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,211.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 35,202 shares of company stock worth $2,332,331 and sold 6,000 shares worth $384,620. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greif

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Greif by 4.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Greif by 338.1% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 20,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Greif by 8.1% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Greif during the third quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Greif by 6.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 402,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,883,000 after acquiring an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

