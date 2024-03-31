GSE Systems (GVP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 1st. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GSE Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

GSE Systems stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. GSE Systems has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get GSE Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of GSE Systems from $3.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Institutional Trading of GSE Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of GSE Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 26,435 shares in the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSE Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GSE Systems by 207.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 127,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 85,783 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSE Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSE Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSE Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering services, staffing services, and simulation software to power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Workforce Solutions. The Engineering segment provides various technical engineering services for ASME programs; and simulation software and services, including operator training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GSE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.