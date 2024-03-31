GSK (LON:GSK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,531.56

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,531.56 ($19.35) and traded as high as GBX 1,713 ($21.65). GSK shares last traded at GBX 1,708.60 ($21.59), with a volume of 8,498,306 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.85) to GBX 1,820 ($23.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.64) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.64) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,658.75 ($20.96).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,649.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,533.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £69.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,423.83, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a GBX 16 ($0.20) dividend. This is a boost from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 5,333.33%.

In related news, insider Urs Rohner bought 434 shares of GSK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,662 ($21.00) per share, with a total value of £7,213.08 ($9,115.48). In related news, insider Urs Rohner bought 434 shares of GSK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,662 ($21.00) per share, with a total value of £7,213.08 ($9,115.48). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 139,792 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,658 ($20.95), for a total value of £2,317,751.36 ($2,929,042.54). Insiders purchased 19,802 shares of company stock valued at $31,381,484 in the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

