Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $3.08. 514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 6,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.
Haier Smart Home Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.90.
About Haier Smart Home
Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of smart home appliances in Asia, Europe, the United States, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Smart Home Business, Overseas Home Appliance and Smart Home Business, and Other Business.
