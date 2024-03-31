Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Hallador Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Hallador Energy Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallador Energy

NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $5.33 on Thursday. Hallador Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.94 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNRG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 1,822.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 209,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,139 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after purchasing an additional 67,814 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hallador Energy by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,930 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,054 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hallador Energy during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Hallador Energy by 802.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 32,037 shares during the period. 61.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

