Halpern Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $344.20 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $241.02 and a fifty-two week high of $348.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $335.62 and its 200 day moving average is $306.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

