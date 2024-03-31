Halpern Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI)

Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 196,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF were worth $9,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF stock opened at $46.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.90.

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1958 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (JCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to protect total return by holding a broad portfolio of US investment-grade bonds that is equivalent to those of inflation-protected securities. The actively managed fund makes use of swaps to hedge inflation risk.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.