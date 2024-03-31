Halpern Financial Inc. Has $11.07 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Halpern Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,557 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,749,602,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165,188 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $770,000,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $74.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.74 and its 200 day moving average is $68.31. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $109.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.