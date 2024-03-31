Halpern Financial Inc. Has $13.26 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Halpern Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for 4.1% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Halpern Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $13,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 20,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,452.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $155.84 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $108.86 and a 52 week high of $159.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.01.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.