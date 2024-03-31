Halpern Financial Inc. Has $21.35 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 6.6% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $21,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SCHD stock opened at $80.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $80.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.90 and a 200 day moving average of $74.31.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

