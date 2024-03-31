Halpern Financial Inc. Has $8.49 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 176.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,189 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.6% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VB stock opened at $228.59 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54. The company has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.89.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

