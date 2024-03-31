Halpern Financial Inc. Has $9.53 Million Holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Halpern Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,350 shares during the period. Fidelity Value Factor ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Halpern Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.75% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $9,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FVAL. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 100.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:FVAL opened at $57.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.66. The stock has a market cap of $590.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.05. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $44.70 and a 1-year high of $57.08.

About Fidelity Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

